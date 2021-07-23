Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tony Todd and Sarah Michelle Gellar Talk Kevin Smith’s MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Netflix Animated Series

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTags: Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, Netflix, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tony Todd. Well, the moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION is now available on Netflix and those of us He-Man fans have started binge-watching since last night at midnight. Part 1 is pretty short, so it would take quickly for you to sit through the entire five episodes. If you noticed on rottentomatoes alone, much less on IMDb, there is an ocean divide between what the critics feel about the show and what the fans/audiences think about it. Clearly, the new direction that Kevin Smith and his creative team decided for this re-imagining received mixed responses.

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Tony Todd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#The Royal Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesIGN

How Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation Found He-Man's Voice

We spoke to Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner Kevin Smith and voice-actor Chris Wood, about how they developed He-Man's iconic voice for the Netflix animated series. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 1, Part 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix. The war for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.
TV SeriesComicBook

Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Gives Update on Season 2

Masters of the Universe is back in action, and it is all thanks to Kevin Smith. The filmmaker teamed up with Netflix to revive He-Man in a sequel, and the follow-up can be found on Netflix at last. And if you want more of the wild new series, well - Smith has a bit of news for you regarding Masters of the Universe: Revelation's second part.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Kevin Smith tells Comic-Con@Home why Teela is the center of Masters Of The Universe: Revelation

It’s been roughly two decades since He-Man, Orko, and Skeletor graced the small screen. But by the power of Grayskull, today, that changes. The Kevin Smith-created Masters Of The Universe: Revelations launched on Netflix today, so Smith hosted some of the cast for a Comic-Con@Home panel. Joining Smith was Chris Wood (He-Man), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Tiffany Smith (Andra), and Tony Todd (Scare Glow).
MoviesGamespot

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Cast Reacts To Tony Todd's Scare Glow

Tony Todd has been a working actor for almost 40 years with his most recent role was giving a voice to the macabre and mysterious character Scare Glow on Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Todd's version of Scare Glow will be the first time the glowing ghoul has been adapted in animation, and he might have done too well of a job.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Kevin Smith's risky and ambitious Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a worthy He-Man sequel

"Reboots and remakes happen almost as a given these days. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is none of those things, mercifully enough," says Kimberly Ricci of the Netflix animated series. "However, there’s certainly something to be said about having the guts to sequelize a series nearly three decades after the original aired, when one knows that the fandom is so intense that some people will be unhappy no matter how one handles the project. It sounds stressful, honestly! And this Netflix sequel is that kind of (as silly as this sounds, given all the things in this world there are to get worked up about) hot-button project. Obviously, the show follows up on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which originally aired back in 1983. Even if you don’t remember all the particulars of the show (which spun off the She-Ra: Princess of Power series), you know enough to likely have some residual feelings (and fear of a wrecked childhood) if you clicked on this review." Ricci adds: "Smith and his writers (Marc Bernardin, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra, and Eric Carrasco) climbed inside of this story and, clearly, did so with a lot of love for the original show. They realized what parts of the original show worked well, and what needed to happen to pave the way for even better stories. They justified the very existence of this sequel by keeping the original spirit alive and packing the show so full of heartfelt emotion that a few nerd heads might implode. People don’t like change, but I will say that what change transpires here might seem radical. Yet it’s not out of left field. It’s all consistent with the nature of these characters and what they would have done, had the original show revolved around a higher jackpot of consequences."
MoviesCollider

Kevin Smith on 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation,' Treating He-Man Like Shakespeare, and What Made Him Cry

Press days aren't necessarily the most fun experiences for anyone, but when I got on Zoom recently to talk to Kevin Smith about the Netflix sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, he was excited. "I have been waiting to talk about this for two years," he said. "The moment I got the job, I was ready to do press. And every step of the way, like in the writer's room, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to talk about this.' When we saw animatics, I go, 'Oh, I can't wait to... Oh.' When we cast, everything we did, I couldn't wait to talk about and it was weird being involved in a project where you couldn't say anything."
TV & Videosimdb.com

Kevin Smith Made Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Specifically to Please ‘He-Man’ Fans. Some Got Mad Anyway.

Spoiler Warning: Do not read if you’ve not seen the first five episodes of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” streaming now on Netflix. In early 2019, the iconoclastic filmmaker, podcast host and foul-mouthed bon vivant got a call from his agent. Mattel, the toy company, wanted to meet, but they required that Smith sign an NDA first. So Smith asked where their offices were located.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ On Netflix, About The Aftermath Of He-Man And Skeletor’s Battle For Eternia

We really miss the era when cartoons were created as extended commercials for toy lines. Three come to mind immediately: G.I. Joe, The Transformers, and He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe. The last of those three, which ran 130 episodes from 1983-85, then on syndication and cable ever since, was one of the more memorable shows from that era. So when we heard Kevin Smith was signed to make a sequel series, this time with a bit more sophisticated 2021 sensibility, we didn’t know what to think. What we found is that he’s a traditionalist in some respects, but not all. Read on for more.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Kevin Smith Tells Off Toxic He-Man Fans: Think Netflix Series Is Too Woke? ‘Deal with It’

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”]. Kevin Smith’s animated Netflix series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” is the latest bit of franchise IP to become the victim of toxic fandom. Similar to Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Smith’s direct sequel series to “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (1983-85) is being review bombed on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and trolled on social media for taking the franchise in directions fans don’t agree (via Variety). A lot of the toxic backlash stems from Smith’s decision to seemingly kill off main characters He-Man and Skeletor in the pilot episode. The twist allows supporting characters like the female warrior Teela to assume lead roles as they search for magic that can bring He-Man back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy