Special Weather Statement issued for Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Dime to nickel size hail can cause considerable damage to vehicles. Consider moving vehicles to a covered storage area before the storm arrives. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and tv stations, as well as local cable tv outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pickens Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with intense lightning near Pickens, moving southeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Easley, Pickens, Liberty, Norris, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Six Mile, Central, Lake Keowee and Sunset. In addition to intense lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail will be possible in these areas.