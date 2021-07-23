Jessica Alba & Teen Daughter Honor Started Therapy to Avoid Losing This Element In Their Relationship

There have always been certain elements of her life that Jessica Alba is incredibly comfortable sharing. But now, she’s digging deeper, and revealing why going to therapy with her 13-year-old daughter, Honor, has been incredibly beneficial to their relationship and understanding one another. The actress and entrepreneur chatted with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on a new episode of her Instagram series Before, During & After Baby, where Alba reflected on how parenting has changed and in what ways therapy has impacted her communication with her eldest child.