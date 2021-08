If you would like to share your mobile data connection from your iPhone with other devices such as your laptop, friends, family or iPad when you don’t have access to a wireless network, Apple has added an easy way to set up a wireless hotspot on your iPhone. On setup your iPhone hotspot will be password protected stopping unwanted guests from stealing your mobile data bandwidth and those you would like to join can use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or USB to connect depending on their device. With the introduction of iOS 13 or later devices that are connected to a personal iPhone Hotspot will stay connected even if your iPhone screen is locked allowing them to still receive notifications and messages.