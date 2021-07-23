Letter – Countering climate change has to start somewhere
Why is it that Republicans invariably cast pessimistic views on Democrats’ plans, without completing the whole picture?. I won’t question that the Democrats’ Clean Economy Act might cost extra funds, maybe, but how much must be open to conjecture. Why not look on the bright side for once? Yes, one state’s contribution to clean energy will not, in itself, dramatically reduce global warming. But look at the benefits to the individual state that takes those steps, not only here in Virginia but as all states develop similar projects and other countries.www.farmvilleherald.com
