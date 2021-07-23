Letter – Countering climate change has to start somewhere

IN THIS EPOCH we are living in, accelerating climate change is causing severe weather events to happen more frequently and with greater force. This includes extreme heat, which is dangerous, even deadly. Heat waves currently kill hundreds of Americans every summer and send tens of thousands more to the emergency room. The Boston Metro area currently experiences about a dozen days over 90 degrees every summer. By 2100, the city could get 90 days above 90 degrees, making it feel more like Birmingham, Alabama according to a report by WBUR. We are currently experiencing a heatwave in the greater Boston area and it is important to understand that this will be the new norm, requiring us to adapt to these climate related changes.