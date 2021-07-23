How to simulate practice in F1 2021

Practice in F1 2021 can be quite helpful. If you’re new to the game and don’t have much familiarity with the track you will be racing in, practice can allow you to gather intel on the course, and give you an idea as to what turns you’ll need to be paying close attention to, and allow drivers to build a strategy for racing on the straights. But if you don’t need to practice? If you already have a general idea about the track you will be racing in for your next Grand Prix or Career event, here’s what you can do to skip practice.