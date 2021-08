Game developer Jonas Marke has been plugging away by his lonesome for a few years now. After successfully Kickstarting his game back in 2018, he set out to make a compelling puzzle adventure inspired by games like Journey and Abzu. The fruits of his effort have finally paid off, and Omno has officially released on Steam, consoles, and on Game Pass. The game retails for the slightly odd price of $18.99 USD, plus you can purchase the soundtrack if you so wish. It might pair nicely with your a real-life adventures as you run into the woods and never return after quitting coffee.