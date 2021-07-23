Chase for top 125 in the FedExCup heats up at 3M Open

Chez Reavie followed his opening 66 with a second-round, 4-under 67 to move into contention at the 3M Open. (David Berding/Getty Images) With the sands to the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season quickly tumbling downward in the hourglass, this is crunch time for those on the bubble in the FedExCup standings. At the 3M Open this week outside Minneapolis, the race to finish in the top 125 to qualify for next month’s FedExCup Playoffs opener at Liberty National (THE NORTHERN TRUST) is very much front and center.