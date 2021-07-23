Cancel
Jaume Collet-Serra Calls Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam the "Dirty Harry of Superheroes"

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much is known about Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming superhero film Black Adam but now, according to director Jaume Collet-Serra, we can be sure of one thing: it definitely won’t be pretty. In an interview with Variety, the director revealed that his DC Films project will lean less on Johnson’s famous charismatic side and more on the grittier end of things, not unlike that of classic Westerns and neo-noirs, like those made by Clint Eastwood in the 1970s.

