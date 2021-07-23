Jaume Collet-Serra Calls Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam the "Dirty Harry of Superheroes"

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Hollywood’s beefiest action stars are known for a few things: bludgeoning hordes of bad guys with nothing but their huge muscles, walking away slowly from explosions, and wearing watches from Panerai. In fact, the Italian watch brand owes much of its success to action stars. Before Sylvester Stallone moseyed into a Panerai boutique while filming 1996’s Daylight, the watches were almost completely unknown. The longtime supplier of the Italian Navy had only started selling watches to civilians just a few years earlier, in 1993. After his initial introduction to the pieces, Stallone started passing them out like party favors to his famous and equally swole pals like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Their appeal as an action-hero watch is undeniable: for starters, they’re massive—all the better to strap on a beefy arm. Since Stallone introduced them to the rest of the world, Panerai watches have hung around Hollywood. So of course Dwayne Johnson is extremely familiar with Panerai: he’s worn the brand’s watches in Fast Five and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Now, he has a couple in his personal collection. Also this week, big horological energy at the NBA Draft.