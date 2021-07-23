Cancel
Backstage News On When AEW & Daniel Bryan Began Talking

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Bryan has reportedly signed a contract with AEW and the tentative plan is for him to debut at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite, which takes place on September 22nd from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. This event is expected to draw close to 19,000 fans. Bodyslam.net is reporting...

