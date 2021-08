The Senate confirmed two women from the gay and transgender community to top military positions, a historic move. Gina Ortiz Jones, who is a lesbian, was confirmed to be the undersecretary of the Air Force, making Jones the first out lesbian to serve in the role of undersecretary of any military branch. Shawn Skelly will serve as the assistant secretary of defense for readiness, making Skelly the highest-ranking out transgender defense official in the country’s history.