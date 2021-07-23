Cancel
MLB

Webxtra: East Texan Grayson Rodriguez discusses rise through the minor leagues

By Caleb Beames
KLTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches native Grayson Rodriguez has continued his clim through the minor leagues. The top pitching prospect for Baltimore is now playing with the Bowie Baysox. As of July 23, Rodriguez is 6-1 on the year and has a 1.86 ERA. In this webxtra Rodriguez talks about...

Texas State
Grayson Rodriguez
#New England#East Texan#Nacogdoches#Ktre
