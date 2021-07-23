Webxtra: East Texan Grayson Rodriguez discusses rise through the minor leagues

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (36-27) won 9-7 (BOX SCORE) The Skeeters jumped out to an early lead getting 2 runs in the first on Jones and De La Cruz RBI doubles. Hinojosa stayed hot connecting on a solo HR in the 3rd inning. Hartman started for the Skeeters and went 6 innings allowing 6 runs. In the 7th the Skeeters put up 3 to tie it on a Shaver RBI double and Hinojosa 2 run HR. Kelly and Ferrell had scoreless outings to send it to extra innings. In the 10th the Skeeters picked up a run on a De La Cruz RBI double. The Isotopes tied it in the bottom of the inning. In the 11th the Skeeters scored twice with a run scoring wild pitch and a Meyers RBI single. Blanco was able to toss a scoreless 11th to close it out.