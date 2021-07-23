Webxtra: East Texan Grayson Rodriguez discusses rise through the minor leagues

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: 2B Donovan Walton, CF Taylor Trammell and LF Jose Marmolejos each homered as Tacoma defeated Salt Lake 10–2 on Friday night. Marmolejos (3x5, R, HR, RBI), DH Brian O’Keefe (3x5, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Walton (2x4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB), SS Jake Hager (2x5, R, 2B, 2 RBI) and RF Luis Liberato (2x3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) each collected multi-hit games, while Trammell (1x4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB), C Jose Godoy (1x4, 2 RBI) and 3B Jantzen Witte (1x4, R, BB) each recorded 1 of the Rainiers 15 hits. Walton led off the bottom of the 1st inning with his 2nd home run of the season, Trammell recorded his 7th AAA home run with a solo last in the 3rd and Marmolejos hit his team-leading 14th home runs with a solo home run following Trammell. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.0,6,1,1,0,4,HR) improved to 5–3 with the Rainiers, allowing only 1 run, a solo home run, on 6 hits while walking 0 and striking out 4 over 6.0 innings. RH Case Sadler (1.0,0,0,0,0,1), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,2,1,1,0,0,HR) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) combined to allow only 1 run over 3.0 innings in relief. Sadler struck out 1 in a 1–2–3 7th inning in his first rehab appearance with Tacoma.
