Area school districts help homeless students

With schools about to open, administrators, educators, social workers and others are gearing up to make sure no child is left behind. Homeless students in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties can get free breakfast, lunch, backpacks, school supplies, clothing and other services, thanks to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987 which protects the educational rights of students (pre-K through 12) who have lost housing and are living in transition.