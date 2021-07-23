Cancel
European agency is 1st to clear Moderna jab for children

KHQ Right Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) - The European Medicines Agency has recommended clearing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine - already given the OK for adults across Europe - produced a comparable antibody response. Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in North America and Europe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine for children under 18.

