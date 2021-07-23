Massive Fire In Carteret

Crews remain on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Carteret which completely destroyed one of the buildings. Officials say about 48 units may be a total loss, and that part of the building’s interior has collapsed. The blaze broke out Friday afternoon around two o’clock at the Bristol Station Apartments on Beverly Street. Several people reportedly suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, anyone who would like to help the displaced families can donate to The Charity Trust Fund. 100 percent of the donations will be given to those in need.