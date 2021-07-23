Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carteret, NJ

Massive Fire In Carteret

By rwilliams
wctcam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews remain on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Carteret which completely destroyed one of the buildings. Officials say about 48 units may be a total loss, and that part of the building’s interior has collapsed. The blaze broke out Friday afternoon around two o’clock at the Bristol Station Apartments on Beverly Street. Several people reportedly suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, anyone who would like to help the displaced families can donate to The Charity Trust Fund. 100 percent of the donations will be given to those in need.

wctcam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret, NJ
Accidents
Carteret, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Carteret, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Charity Trust Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy