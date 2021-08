Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Simone Biles stirred the internet into a frenzy over her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. Editorials criticized her. Texas’ deputy attorney general called her a “national embarrassment.” Others used it to level criticism against her generation, calling her a quitter and accusing her of not living up to her own hype, despite already being a 19-time world champion and a four-time Olympic gold medalist.