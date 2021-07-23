Dak Trying To Lead "The Best Offense In The NFL"
OXNARD, Calif. - When everything was said and done at the end of the 2020 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys were an average-to-below-average offensive team. That's not the plan for 2021. Dak Prescott is fully recovered from his ankle injury to start training camp. Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La'el Collins are recovered from their 2020 injuries. Blake Jarwin expects to play Week 1 after missing 2020 with an ACL injury. And Ezekiel Elliott showed up to camp in seemingly terrific physical condition.www.dallascowboys.com
