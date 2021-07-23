Cancel
NFL

Dak Trying To Lead "The Best Offense In The NFL"

By Jonny Auping
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OXNARD, Calif. - When everything was said and done at the end of the 2020 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys were an average-to-below-average offensive team. That's not the plan for 2021. Dak Prescott is fully recovered from his ankle injury to start training camp. Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La'el Collins are recovered from their 2020 injuries. Blake Jarwin expects to play Week 1 after missing 2020 with an ACL injury. And Ezekiel Elliott showed up to camp in seemingly terrific physical condition.

OXNARD, Calif. – No one seems too concerned here at training camp about Dak Prescott's shoulder strain that will keep him from throwing for a few days. In fact, other than the starting quarterback not participating in pass drills at practice, that seems to be the only change that will occur.

