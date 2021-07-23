Dak Trying To Lead "The Best Offense In The NFL"

The NFL season will be here before you know it. In fact, training camp action is on the verge of popping off across the league as we stand here today. While we're still weeks away from watching the regular season unfold, now is as good of a time as ever to begin contemplating some of the futures bets that you'll be placing. Naturally, season awards are a popular angle to take when looking at futures, including the Comeback Player of the Year. Yours truly was able to cash on this award last year by picking former Washington quarterback Alex Smith prior to the start of the 2020 season, so we're hoping to get lucky once again in 2021. That said, it may be a bit more difficult this time around.