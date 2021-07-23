CM Punk Makes Huge Wrestling Announcement
The former WWE star CM Punk has reportedly expressed his desire to make his much-awaited return to pro wrestling. He was last seen inside the ring back in 2014 when he worked for WWE. It is being reported that AEW is likely to be his destination upon his return to the squared circle. Ringside News even just reported that Punk signed his AEW contract today, “Punk signed on this morning!” Ringside News was told “Punk will be on TV nearly every week.”wrestling-edge.com
