AEW ‘Scheduling’ CM Punk Debut
CM Punk and Daniel Bryan’s professional wrestling status has been the talk of the professional wrestling community since it was reported that the two of them have been linked to All Elite Wrestling. In an update to CM Punk in particular, Dave Meltzer stated on the F4W message board echoed the sentiment that Punk will be heading to AEW. The well-regarded wrestling journalist stated that barring a ‘blow-up’, he believes that this particular deal is happening and will be scheduled. Has CM Punk’s first video teaser trailer leaked?wrestling-edge.com
