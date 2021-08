Fans of Kanye West spent much of last summer counting down until when he would release Donda, yet no album arrived. Unsurprised, fans considered Donda to be yet another one of West’s projects that may never see the light of the day, and thus moved on. The 10th studio album from West was soon forgotten news as other life events took priority—that is, until Justin LaBoy broke the news on Twitter that not only was Donda finished, it was primed to drop on July 23.