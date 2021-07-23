Cancel
Youngstown, OH

‘Tantalizing Tasting Pop-Up Dining Event’ set for July 31

By Metro Monthly staff
metromonthly.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTantalizing Tasting Pop-Up Dining Event. Beef and Keg, 7334 Market St., Boardman 44512. 330-565-7002. Email: ttasting@outlook.com…. This one-day event will feature a five-course dinner hosted by Chef Ashley Frances and includes an appetizer, seafood entree and three desserts. Vegetarian entree options also will be available. There will be two seatings (3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), with a 20-person limit for each. Chef Ashley earned degrees in baking and pastry and food service management from Johnson & Wales University. She attended the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (an Alain Ducasse education) in Yssingeaux, France. Following her studies, she was recruited by Marriott for their management training program. Prior to the COVID-19 epidemic, she was executive pastry chef at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus. Call with questions and to make a reservation. Payment will be taken when you reserve. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. $125 per person.

www.metromonthly.net

Comments / 0

