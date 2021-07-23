Cancel
Public Health

Governor, Dept. of Health now recommend masking indoors for all citizens

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 8 days ago

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Louisiana, and following the designation of Louisiana by the White House as a “state of concern” because of its rapid case growth and insufficient vaccination rate, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health issued updated guidance late Friday afternoon, recommending that all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks indoors when at least six feet of distancing is not physically possible during the fourth surge of COVID-19.

