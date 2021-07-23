Governor, Dept. of Health now recommend masking indoors for all citizens

To the unvaccinated: This is why we can’t have nice things. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) performed a near u-turn in its recommendations around mask-wearing indoors, strongly suggesting that even fully vaccinated Americans should start wearing masks inside public places again in regions where high Covid-19 transmission rates are present. As of this article’s publishing, virtually the entire country is experiencing “high,” “substantial,” or “moderate” rates of Covid-19 infections. (It’s also of little surprise that the “substantial” pockets — areas where there have been At least 100 new cases recorded per 100K residents over the past week or 10%+ positivity rate — are clustered in the south and southeastern states.)