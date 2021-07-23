INTERVIEW: DanceBody Founder & CEO, Katia Pryce, Revolutionizes Modern Day Fitness In The Hamptons

People come in all shapes and sizes, so why should fitness classes be any different? Working out doesn’t have to mean heading to a standard gym to run on the treadmill and life weights. Pioneers in the fitness industry like Katia Pryce have completely revolutionized what it means to be the most fit and healthy version of yourself. DanceBody was founded 2013 to provide a fun and effective workout by infusing functional training with the playfulness of dance. The company’s dancers-turned-instructors help you move your body in new ways through dance-inspired fitness.