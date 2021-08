As a resident of Lake Placid for many years, I have often thought how fortunate we are that there has not been a major car accident at the junction of Old Military Road and Cascade Road (state Route 73). Presently there is a yield sign for traffic exiting Old Military Road. I have witnessed many a time where cars don’t even slow down! On a most recent occasion I was at the midway point of the Triangle Garden on Route 73, and not one, but two cars, blew right through the sign with no slowing down!