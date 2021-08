Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said the police department will host their annual block party next Friday, Aug. 6th in Heritage Park. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. Lamb said there will be a lot of booths set up from different services in the community representing their agencies. "We'll have the dunking booth to raise money for the Shop With a Cop at Christmas. The Swat Team is going to be doing an expo, and then we have the nine o'clock Movie in the Park. " There will also be free food. "We're really excited and hoping we're going to have a great turnout."