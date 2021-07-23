Cancel
MLB The Show 21 5th Inning Program Release Date Confirmed

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB The Show 21 5th Inning Program release date was announced by San Diego Studios in the upcoming calendar section of the baseball game. Inning Programs are the main "battle pass" features of the Diamond Dynasty cycle. Each program features special rewards across the spectrum including players, ballplayer items, stadiums and more. Programs are capped at 650,000 experience points meaning once completed players have to wait for a new release.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Eddie Murray
#San Diego Studios#Inning Programs#The Show Shop#Sds#Team Affinity Season 3#Program Bosses
