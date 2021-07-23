NCAA Champion Nick Suriano Would Fill a Critical Gap in the Ohio State Lineup
NCAA champions don't hit the transfer portal every day, so when New Jersey standout and Rutgers grad Nick Suriano's name surfaced as a portal entrant earlier this week, it sent reverberations across the sport. The two-time national finalist and 2019 NCAA Champion is one of the most talented lightweights of his generation, and will be a huge injection of star power for whatever school lands him.www.elevenwarriors.com
