Why is Team USA still dressing like a bunch of preppy assholes?

By Chloe Stillwell
Mic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2008, fashion titan Ralph Lauren has monopolized the designing of Team USA's Olympic Opening Ceremony regalia, in both the Winter and Summer games. While some might argue that Ralph Lauren is an American classic, others could say the aesthetic is a bit stuffy. You could also take it a step further and argue that American prep is a symbol of white privilege, and that in the year 2021, it would be nice if they perhaps ended Lauren's reign and let a person of color design what I'm sure would be a more nuanced, less douchey look. I mean come on, this year they wore...ascots. And while that might seem innocent, it makes a statement: not only that we refer to as classic American style is a very white staple look, but also that it's how we choose to present ourselves on the world's stage.

