Get ready for a busy next few weeks in terms of the rumor mill surrounding the Chicago Cubs. With the team sitting 8 games out of first place in the NL Central, they have become sellers ahead of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline and will potentially look to off load some key pieces that were once considered part of the “core” for the team. Already we have seen reports that closer Craig Kimbrel could be the most valuable piece the Cubs have for teams but names like Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and potentially others have also surfaced as part of rumors.