Tennis

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Toronto hardcourt event

(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto, Tennis Canada said on Friday. A four-time champion in Canada, Djokovic is at the Tokyo Olympics where he will try to keep alive his hopes of achieving a 'Golden Slam' – victories at all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single year plus an Olympic singles gold. The Serbian has already won the first three majors of the season.

