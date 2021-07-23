Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Toronto hardcourt event

A spot in the gold-medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's tennis tournament will be on the line when Pablo Carreno Busta and Karen Khachanov square off in the semifinals at Ariake Tennis Park. Ranked No. 11 in the world, Carreno Busta has six career singles titles and is coming off an upset of No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. On Friday he will face Khachanov, who has four singles titles and took out Ugo Humbert in the quarters. The winner will face either world No. 1 Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev for the gold medal.