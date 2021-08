Boeing is launching its space capsule via a United Launch Alliance, Atlas V rocket this Friday as a test flight with the goal of increasing the number of human spaceflight launches from American soil. The plan is for Starliner to dock with the International Space Station about 24 hours after launch and return to Earth a few days later with a parachute assisted landing at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico. Although there won’t be any passengers on board, the Starliner will be carrying about 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies for the astronauts of Expedition 65, currently living aboard the orbital outpost.