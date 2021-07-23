Pixar SparkShorts announces two new shorts launching Sept. 2021
Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts program is continuing on again this year with even more animated delights coming to Disney+. Set to debut September, the new brand-new shorts will be “Twenty Something” from director Aphton Corbin, and “Nona” from director Louis Gonzales. In addition to the shorts, there will be a newdocumentary “A SparkStory”—a co-production of Pixar and Supper Club that takes an intimate look at Pixar’s SparkShorts filmmaking process.mouseinfo.com
Comments / 0