Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Moore isn't starting Friday's game against the Athletics. Moore will get a breather after he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout across the last two games. Ty France will shift to the keystone while Luis Torrens starts at first base.

