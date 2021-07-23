Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

July 26-Aug 1: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians and Pickles and more info on baseball.Here's a daily look at baseball: MONDAY, JULY 26 Pro baseball Mariners 11, Astros 8 — Seattle continued to make an American League playoff push and won in dramatic fashion in the first game of a three-game series with A.L. West Division-leading Houston at T-Mobile Park. Dylan Moore hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Mariners the lead, after Houston had scored six first-inning runs and led 7-0 at one point. The Astros led 8-7 when Moore hit his big homer off reliever Brooks Raley. Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer and J.P. Crawford had three hits for Seattle. Spot starter Darren McCaughan gave up seven runs, and four relievers from Seattle's standout bullpen held Houston in check with only one run in the final five innings. Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and Martin Maldonado and Abraham Toro solo shots for Houston. Before the series with the Astros, Seattle won three of four games against Oakland, which narrowly leads the Mariners for the second spot in the A.L. wild card chase. {loadposition sub-article-01}