Commentary: The Delta Variant is coming. Make sure it’s not coming for you.

(Undated) – The COVID-19 “Delta” variant is here. According to the Crawford County Health Department, the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in Crawford County. The CCHD reports that they are bracing for a surge of cases in the county and are currently working with the Illinois Department of Public Health along with community stakeholders to mitigate the spread. They remind the public to practice private mitigation measures. They say public health measures are not the enemy they are the roadmap for a faster and more sustainable recovery. Vaccinations continue to be the best tool in the fight against COVID-19 and the “Delta” variant. To learn more about how to get your vaccination, visit CCHD.net.