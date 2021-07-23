Cancel
Commentary: The Delta Variant is coming. Make sure it’s not coming for you.

By Dr. Colin Green
Northern Virginia Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID case counts have been falling. Restrictions have been removed, and the public health emergency is winding down. The COVID vaccine campaign has been a huge success. That has all been in the news … appropriately so … for the last two months. The governor’s emergency order expired June 30, and the Health Commissioner’s emergency restriction expires Sunday. Masks are no longer needed in most places, and life is returning toward normal.

