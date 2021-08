Billionaire Trevor Milton, owner of the $32 million ranch that was the most expensive real estate sale in Utah history, was indicted Thursday in Manhattan on charges of fraud. Milton, 39, is founder of Nikola Motor Company, a start-up building zero-emissions trucks. He resigned as its board chairman last September when fraud allegations surfaced, and was charged by a grand jury Thursday with three counts of fraud for allegedly lying to investors about his company’s business to boost its stock prices.