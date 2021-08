But all this talk about them winning 11 or even 12 games and making the playoff is a little silly. They lost Dazz, Chazz Surratt, their best defensive player in a defense that wasn't even good, and Mack's first recruits aren't exactly filling those holes yet. Realistically, I think 9 or 10 wins is likely; they have a good chance to beat Virginia since they're at home (definitely going to be a tough game for them though) and a Coastal title. This playoff talk however, is pretty far fetched I feel.