The wildest, most unpredictable offseason in recent college basketball history has finally slowed to a crawl (possible SEC and Big 12 shakeups notwithstanding) and we can really start digging in on what teams will look like during the 2021-22 season. The transfer portal has closed for the most part, the NBA draft withdrawal deadline passed a few weeks ago and there are very few remaining decisions that have the potential to change the top-25 landscape.