WORCESTER — Mother Nature must dislike baseball — this is a recording. Once again, the weather wreaked havoc at Polar Park, forcing the suspension of Saturday’s WooSox game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The game will resume at 12:05 Sunday with one out in the top of the second inning and will be a nine-inning game. The regularly scheduled game will follow and will be seven innings.