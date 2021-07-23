Mr. Freeze and Other DC Supervillans That Were Considered for The Suicide Squad

If I’m being perfectly honest, because of James Gunn’s involvement alone, I already knew I was going to enjoy The Suicide Squad. Sure, some might assume that would be due to Gunn’s ongoing involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s probably true to a degree. But for me, it was more based on how much I adore his oft-overlooked superhero movie Super that came out in 2011 and how it effortlessly stole my comics-loving heart with its ragtag story about a very non-heroic guy becoming the hero in unexpected ways. Because for me, the things that I love about many of the Suicide Squad characters and their dynamics within the DC universe in general feel very connected to what Gunn was doing nearly a decade ago with Super. So, it was awesome to see some of the themes he explored back then fully realized in The Suicide Squad more than a decade later, with Gunn really doing his damnedest to celebrate all the wonderfully quirky and offbeat DC characters like only he can.