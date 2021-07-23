The Walking Dead Stars Want to Play Batman and Joker in Flashpoint Movie
While Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan have certainly made their mark on TV appearing in The Walking Dead, one subject that comes up during every interview harks back to the time the pair appeared as Thomas and Martha Wayne in Batman Vs Superman, and even though Zack Snyder's reign at DC may be over, a recent chat led to that same topic being brought up. In an interview with ComicBook.com prior to their appearance on the Walking Dead Comic-Con panel, Morgan and Cohan revealed that playing those roles as seen in Flashpoint - which sees the parents of Bruce Wayne become Batman and the Joker - is something they talk about all the time.movieweb.com
