The Walking Dead Stars Want to Play Batman and Joker in Flashpoint Movie

It had been a while since we heard anything about AMC’s plans for The Walking Dead spin-off films that were announced a couple of years ago at the last in-person Comic-Con. The movies are set to star Andrew Lincoln as the show’s original protagonist Rick Grimes, who we saw get taken by a mysterious organization in the middle of Season 9. Now we are facing the 11th and final season of the flagship series, and roads are leading to the films, so as we got to partake of the virtual Comic-Con weekend, we also got an update on the movies that we’ve been anticipating for a while now.