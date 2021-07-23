Azerbaijan Sentences 13 Armenian Soldiers to Prison

As U.S. and Western forces gear up to depart from Afghanistan, the country's more than 40-year war enters its next phase. This is nothing new for the Afghan people. In the course of a century, they have seen British and Soviet conquerors exit, leaving various would-be kings, power brokers and warlords to fill the vacuum. Through it all, it has been the Afghan people who suffer. Even through continued occupation, America can't save them. Over the past 20 years the U.S.' presence has empowered warlords, enabled political corruption and fueled Taliban-led resistance—actually setting the stage for the war's tragic encore.