Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

GOLF: Harrel finishes 12th at Cullan Brown Invitational; Central standouts shine in Ohio

By Register Staff Reports
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 8 days ago

Madison Central's Lydia Harrel put together a pair of solid rounds at the Bluegrass Golf Tour's Cullan Brown Invitational.

The two-day event was held at held at the Edwin J. Paxton Golf Course in Paducah and the Calvert City Country Club.

Harrel shot an 82 on Thursday and an 83 on Friday. She finished with a +22, 165, and placed 12th in the high school girls championship division.

Megan Hertter of Calvert City took the title, shooting a -1, 142.

Harrel also took part in the team challenge at the event. Partnered with Hunter Reynolds, Aidan Hahn, Palmer Sims, Jay Humphries, Madison Smith and Tucker Blane, the team shot a +23, 595, and finished tied for 10th.

Central players shine in Ohio

Five standouts from Madison Central took part in the American Junior Golf Association's Dana Incorporated Junior Open in Sylvania Country Club.

The three-round event took place earlier this week in Sylvania, Ohio.

In the boys competition, Clay Pendergrass and Cooper Eberle both shot +3, 219, and finished tied for 19th place.

Warren Thomis tied for 31st after shooting a +7, 223.

Pendergrass had a 69 in the first round, then posted an even-par 72 in the second round.

Eberle was under par in the each of the first two rounds — 71 and 69.

Thomis fired rounds of 74, 76 and 73.

Jacob Modleski of Noblesville, Ind., took the boys title. He shot a -14, 202, including two rounds of 66,

In the girls competition, Elizabeth Eberle shot a +12, 228, and finished 19th.

Claira Beth Ramsey shot a +16, 232, and was 22nd.

Eberle had rounds of 75, 78 and 75.

Ramsey shot 77, 78 and 77.

Madison Dabagia of Fort Wayne, Ind., took the girls tournament title. She shot a -4, 212, and won in a playoff against Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Mich.

Tennessee Open

A pair of Madison Central graduates are competing this week at the Tennessee Women's Open in Crossville, Tenn.

The three-day event is take place at the Stonehenge Golf Club.

After two rounds, Richmond's Tristyn Nowlin is tied for 18th place at +6, 150. She shot a 77 on Thursday and a 73 on Friday.

Nowlin turned pro last month after an outstanding career at the University of Illinois.

Mackenzie Neal (+8, 152 is tied for 23rd after the first two rounds. The Morehead State golfer shot 75 on Thursday and 77 on Friday.

The tournament wraps up today.

Comments / 0

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
86
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Richmond, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Richmond, OH
City
Calvert City, KY
City
Paducah, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Club#Golf Course#Madison Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy