GOLF: Harrel finishes 12th at Cullan Brown Invitational; Central standouts shine in Ohio

Madison Central's Lydia Harrel put together a pair of solid rounds at the Bluegrass Golf Tour's Cullan Brown Invitational.

The two-day event was held at held at the Edwin J. Paxton Golf Course in Paducah and the Calvert City Country Club.

Harrel shot an 82 on Thursday and an 83 on Friday. She finished with a +22, 165, and placed 12th in the high school girls championship division.

Megan Hertter of Calvert City took the title, shooting a -1, 142.

Harrel also took part in the team challenge at the event. Partnered with Hunter Reynolds, Aidan Hahn, Palmer Sims, Jay Humphries, Madison Smith and Tucker Blane, the team shot a +23, 595, and finished tied for 10th.

Central players shine in Ohio

Five standouts from Madison Central took part in the American Junior Golf Association's Dana Incorporated Junior Open in Sylvania Country Club.

The three-round event took place earlier this week in Sylvania, Ohio.

In the boys competition, Clay Pendergrass and Cooper Eberle both shot +3, 219, and finished tied for 19th place.

Warren Thomis tied for 31st after shooting a +7, 223.

Pendergrass had a 69 in the first round, then posted an even-par 72 in the second round.

Eberle was under par in the each of the first two rounds — 71 and 69.

Thomis fired rounds of 74, 76 and 73.

Jacob Modleski of Noblesville, Ind., took the boys title. He shot a -14, 202, including two rounds of 66,

In the girls competition, Elizabeth Eberle shot a +12, 228, and finished 19th.

Claira Beth Ramsey shot a +16, 232, and was 22nd.

Eberle had rounds of 75, 78 and 75.

Ramsey shot 77, 78 and 77.

Madison Dabagia of Fort Wayne, Ind., took the girls tournament title. She shot a -4, 212, and won in a playoff against Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Mich.

Tennessee Open

A pair of Madison Central graduates are competing this week at the Tennessee Women's Open in Crossville, Tenn.

The three-day event is take place at the Stonehenge Golf Club.

After two rounds, Richmond's Tristyn Nowlin is tied for 18th place at +6, 150. She shot a 77 on Thursday and a 73 on Friday.

Nowlin turned pro last month after an outstanding career at the University of Illinois.

Mackenzie Neal (+8, 152 is tied for 23rd after the first two rounds. The Morehead State golfer shot 75 on Thursday and 77 on Friday.

The tournament wraps up today.