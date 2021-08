The COVID Delta variant is impacting governmental operations statewide. Based on the increase in COVID positives, hospitalizations, and the highly contagious nature of this strain, Mayor Tommy Eschete has made some decisions in order to protect the businesses, organizations and residents in the City of Thibodaux. The members of the general public are required to wear a mask when inside City buildings. The City of Thibodaux is implementing this mask mandate as a protective measure. The City will not ask for or verify the vaccination status of the general public. This mask mandate is the only current restriction for members of the public and may change based on any future restrictions mandated by the Governor.