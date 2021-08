Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. There has been a sustained drop in coronavirus cases in the UK which has not happened without a national lockdown for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The latest figures show the number of people who are testing positive for Covid-19 has fallen for five days in a row. But these figures do not include data from 19 July onwards, when restrictions eased in England. They won't be available until next Friday.