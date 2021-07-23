TeleTalk question: How do you think the parking program is going so far?

Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes reported to selectmen this week that the new paid parking program is losing money and he is cutting attendants, who make $16 an hour. The program started Memorial Day and is now in effect at First Bridge, Davis Park, the Smith-Eastman Landing and Conway Lake. Parking is free for residents and property owners and $20 a day for visitors. Locals like it because the parking lots are not crowded and tourists complain and say the daily fee is too high.