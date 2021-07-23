The Art Center in Dover presents 'Un-American' exhibit
DOVER - The Art Center is presenting its new exhibition “Un-American” during the months of July and August. First seen in print in 1818, the term un-American was defined as “not American: not characteristic of or consistent with American customs, principles, or traditions.” When The Art Center presented with this topic as a theme for an exhibit, artists from around the country responded by sending a variety of startling artworks to be displayed.www.seacoastonline.com
