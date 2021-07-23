Pedati Talks COVID Vaccine, Demands Of Public Health, Test Iowa Closings And More

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that it has confirmed 46 new COVID-19 since Friday, as well as a new hospitalization, as local infection rates continue to climb. "Since the last weekly update on July 12, the county has reported 99 new cases of COVID-19, three new hospitalizations and two deaths," states the county's press release. "Of the residents who were hospitalized, one was in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. One of the residents who died was in their 60s and the other in their 70s. ... As the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant triggers a rise in cases across the state, a growing number of California counties are urging residents to wear masks indoors. Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the state, has reinstated its indoor mask requirement, while more than a dozen other counties strongly recommend them."