Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Pedati Talks COVID Vaccine, Demands Of Public Health, Test Iowa Closings And More

By Andy Kopsa for Iowa Watch
iowapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa’s state epidemiologist thinks Iowa is not at a turning point with the delta virus, so far. In an interview with IowaWatch July 16, Dr. Caitlin Pedati also called for Iowans to continue to get vaccinated, use social distancing, masks and other safety measures related to the coronavirus that officially arrived in Iowa in March 2020. She discussed the difficulties of public health and stressed the perseverance of health care workers.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Health And Human Services#Health Department#Iowans#Idph#Iowa Watch Editor#House#Republican#Americans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Why the hell did we do that?’: How unique Oregon law prevents COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers

In Oregon and across the country, a growing segment of health care workers are calling for mandatory vaccinations for their colleagues to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t spread among staff members or patients. Last Tuesday, multiple major health organizations declared health care workers should have to get COVID-19 shots. Last Wednesday, Oregon’s...
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Frustrated by the latest COVID-19 trends and policy discussions? So is Lyon County Public Health

If you’re frustrated by the possible return of full-blown mask policies and social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so are administrators at Lyon County Public Health — including Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. Millbern’s comments came shortly before a Flint Hills Community Health Center staffer was allegedly verbally accosted...
Public HealthSentinel

Public health officials conceal hospital infection outbreaks

Public health officials struggle with telling the truth. They seem to think people don’t deserve to know. At the beginning of COVID-19, they told us we didn’t need masks instead of admitting there was a mask shortage. Last week, health officials announced outbreaks of a hospital infection that’s highly contagious...
Ankeny, IAiowapublicradio.org

Ankeny Parents Upset Over No Quarantine Policy In Letter To District

Some Ankeny parents are frustrated after receiving a letter Wednesday night that the Ankeny Community School District will not require students to quarantine if they have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. “At this time, our public health authorities have informed us that the district...
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Free at-home Covid tests now available at GrCo public health

Covid positivity rate nudging back up, now at 4.2 percent. Greene County public health director Becky Wolf announced Friday that Greene County public health is now a Test Iowa pickup site for free, at-home Covid-19 saliva test kits. Persons who want more information or to obtain a kit can go to the Test Iowa website at testiowa.com and follow four simple steps:
Iowa StateKCRG.com

More than 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Iowa

Clarke University received a $3,000 grant to expand a program aimed at helping minority freshmen succeed at school. Dubuque city council to use federal money to help pay overdue utility bills. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dubuque city council members voted, unanimously, to use funds from the American Rescue Plan, to...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A new study is researching the potential of a single-dose nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection. “It has worked very well. It has protected the...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms 46 New COVID-19 Cases as Test-positivity Rate Continues to Rise

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that it has confirmed 46 new COVID-19 since Friday, as well as a new hospitalization, as local infection rates continue to climb. "Since the last weekly update on July 12, the county has reported 99 new cases of COVID-19, three new hospitalizations and two deaths," states the county's press release. "Of the residents who were hospitalized, one was in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. One of the residents who died was in their 60s and the other in their 70s. ... As the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant triggers a rise in cases across the state, a growing number of California counties are urging residents to wear masks indoors. Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the state, has reinstated its indoor mask requirement, while more than a dozen other counties strongly recommend them."
Primghar, IAkicdam.com

O’Brien County Public Health Planning COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Primghar, IA (KICD)– Officials with O’Brien County Public Health are planning a COVID-19 vaccination clinic early next week in Primghar. Residents interested in receiving any of the three vaccines that have not already done so can sign up online for one of the clinics at the O’Brien County Fair Grounds in Primghar on Monday or Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy