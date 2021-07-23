Gulfstream Park Results Friday July 23rd, 2021
7th-$70,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 46.490, 1:11.390, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.720. Scratched: Bolt From the Blue, Whiterose Jewel. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Kitodan118816-½2-11-hd1-nkC. Sutherland3.802.402.100.90. Winging It118151-½1-hd2-32-5S. Camacho4.003.804.40. Nepoti118263-½3-½3-53-10¾V. Lebron4.8017.70. Fivefive Six Champ118524-½5-14-54-8¼M. Vasquez8.70. Panadero11877885-15-2½M. Meneses53.10. Pharaoh's Prophecy118647-47-1½6-36-5½E. Jaramillo4.50. October Time118485-½6-47-17-6C. Torres16.20. More Adventurous118332-14-1½88L. Panici10.50. $0.5 Pick...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
