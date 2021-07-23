Cancel
Law

Delaware Department Of Insurance Loses IRS Summons Fight For Artex And Tribeca Captives But Can Appeal

By Jay Adkisson
Forbes
I have previously written about the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice to enforce an IRS summons directed to the Delaware Department of Insurance (DDOI) for its e-mails and other documents relating to the investigation of Artex Risk Solutions, Inc. (which is affiliated with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.), and Artex's predecessor, Tribeca Strategic Advisors, LLC, which was a prolific if not hyper-aggressive marketer of numerous so-called risk-pooled 831(b) microcaptive tax shelters. Basically, the IRS issued a summons to the DDOI for its information relating to numerous of the Artex microcaptives domiciled in Delaware, and the DDOI refused to produce the documents on the dubious basis that § 6920 of the Delaware Insurance Code requires those documents to be held in confidence.

