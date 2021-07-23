News Bites: ‘The Dan Bongino Show,’ ‘Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival,’ ‘The Dawg,’ Futuri.

News Bites for July 30... ...Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) is expanding its coverage of high school sports programming for the upcoming scholastic athletic season. “High school sports is deeply woven into the fabric of our community, much like KDKA Radio has been for 100 years,” Senior VP/Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said in a release. “KDKA Radio and high school football are a perfect match for the community, and the type of live and local programming that KDKA is built on.” For the third consecutive year, KDKA Radio will broadcast the marquee high school football game of the week in the WPIAL with coverage beginning Aug. 27 and lasting through the PIAA State Championships in mid-December. The veteran announcing crew of Dan Zangrilli (play-by-play), ‘Coach’ Johnny Lee (color analysis) and Robert Mangino (sideline reporter) return. Joining the lineup in 2021 is WPIAL Hall of Famer and former Pitt Panthers All-American Dorin Dickerson, who will host a new pre-game show every week.