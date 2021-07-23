Cancel
Dan Bongino

News Bites: 'The Dan Bongino Show,' 'Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival,' 'The Dawg,' Futuri.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for July 23... ...The Westwood One-syndicated “The Dan Bongino Show” has surpassed the 300-affiliate milestone after just two months on the air. Bongino was placed on Cumulus Media news/talk stations as a replacement for the late Rush Limbaugh. The show can be heard on stations across the country, including Cumulus Media’s own KABC Los Angeles (790), WLS Chicago (890), WBAP Dallas (820), KSFO San Francisco (560), WMAL-FM Washington, DC (105.9) and WJR Detroit (760), along with the Dan Patrick-owned talk KSEV Houston (700) and Bonneville talk KTTH Seattle (770).

News Bites for July 30... ...Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) is expanding its coverage of high school sports programming for the upcoming scholastic athletic season. “High school sports is deeply woven into the fabric of our community, much like KDKA Radio has been for 100 years,” Senior VP/Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said in a release. “KDKA Radio and high school football are a perfect match for the community, and the type of live and local programming that KDKA is built on.” For the third consecutive year, KDKA Radio will broadcast the marquee high school football game of the week in the WPIAL with coverage beginning Aug. 27 and lasting through the PIAA State Championships in mid-December. The veteran announcing crew of Dan Zangrilli (play-by-play), ‘Coach’ Johnny Lee (color analysis) and Robert Mangino (sideline reporter) return. Joining the lineup in 2021 is WPIAL Hall of Famer and former Pitt Panthers All-American Dorin Dickerson, who will host a new pre-game show every week.
News Bites for July 28... ...Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB-FM Atlanta (750/95.5) will host the 21st annual “WSB Care-a-Thon,” benefitting the Aflac Center and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on July 29-30. The 37-hour radio event will feature stories of hope and inspiration from patients, families and staff from throughout Georgia. “Community service is at the heart of what we do at 95.5 WSB,” Director of Branding & Programming Drew Anderssen said in a release. “Our entire team looks forward to this event year after year because of the uplifting and emotional positivity it generates in all of us – including our generous listeners.”
WEGR ROCK 103

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Memphis with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.
CINCINNATI — Calling all wing lovers — a saucy festival is coming to the Queen City this fall. The festival will feature a wide variety of flavored wings and craft beer. There will also be plenty of entertainment, competitions and other festival food and drinks. The festival will be held...
INDIANAPOLIS — A new food festival is coming to the Circle City. The Indy Chicken & Beer Festival will take place Sunday, Sept. 25 on the grounds of the Pavilion at Pan Am in downtown Indy. The festival will have two sessions with a limited ticket capacity of 1,600 total...
The US Sun

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill passed away at the age of 72 according to a statement released on Instagram. The American rock group announced the death of its legendary bassist on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. How did he die?. Who was Dusty Hill?. Born Joseph Michael Hill on May 19, 1949,...
Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...
The US Sun

DUSTY Hill was known for his role in the rock group ZZ Top. Hill passed away in his home in Houston on July 27, 2021, the legendary band announced on social media. McCrory and Hill were dating for more than 10 years when the couple tied the knot on March 23, 2002, in Houston, Texas.
Outsider.com

The thunder rolled too much on Saturday night, and as a result, officials postponed Garth Brooks’ Nashville show. On Saturday, as Brooks’ fans waited in the Nissan Stadium, severe thunderstorms rolled through Music City. Now, the concert that drew tens of thousands to the outdoor venue has been postponed. Many called for the show to be moved back just one day. However, that plan has now been scratched.
Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
KFI AM 640

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is scheduled to be unveiled today honoring NFL linebacker turned actor and “America's Got Talent'' host Terry Crews on his 53rd birthday. “America's Got Talent'' judge Howie Mandel and Tichina Arnold, who portrayed the wife of Crews' character on...
Welton Street Cafe's fried chicken is tasty to go, but you can eat it at the restaurant again starting July 27. Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week, posted by our favorite restaurants and bars. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
A new bar meant to give neighbors a Belgian experience is coming to Lowest Greenville. After Jeff Karetnick and his wife, April Segovia, visited Belgium in October 2019, they knew they had to bring back a piece of the country to Dallas. They’re opening up Meyboom Brasserie at 2100 Greenville Ave. in place of Ragin’ Crab Cafe, which closed and is looking to open in a new location.
‘The Ace & TJ Show’ Coming Off Charlotte Flagship As ‘Ace & TJ 5G’ Rolls-Out.

A major change is planned for the regionally-syndicated “The Ace & TJ Show” as the program will no longer be heard in its home base of Charlotte. The popular morning show has been heard in the market for nearly a quarter-century, but as of as of Sept. 1, David “Ace” Cannon and Ritchie “TJ” Beams will no longer air on iHeartMedia CHR “Hits 96.1” WHQC, which has served as the show’s flagship radio station for nearly ten years, the Charlotte Observer reports.
DFW Community News

Jake McMahon liked what Tunes, Tails and Ales brewed up July 17 at Murphy Central Park. The craft beer festival, canceled last year because of the pandemic, drew scores of people for the beer, car show, tunes, food and just a general good time on an unseasonably breezy albeit still hot day.

