News Bites: ‘The Dan Bongino Show,’ ‘Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival,’ ‘The Dawg,’ Futuri.
News Bites for July 23... ...The Westwood One-syndicated “The Dan Bongino Show” has surpassed the 300-affiliate milestone after just two months on the air. Bongino was placed on Cumulus Media news/talk stations as a replacement for the late Rush Limbaugh. The show can be heard on stations across the country, including Cumulus Media’s own KABC Los Angeles (790), WLS Chicago (890), WBAP Dallas (820), KSFO San Francisco (560), WMAL-FM Washington, DC (105.9) and WJR Detroit (760), along with the Dan Patrick-owned talk KSEV Houston (700) and Bonneville talk KTTH Seattle (770).www.insideradio.com
